HOROSCOPE ASTROLOGICAL PREDICTIONS FOR APRIL 12 2023

Astrological predictions for April 12, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. You will pay attention to the voice of your inner self today. This will help you implement all your plans perfectly. You will not only be jovial, but you will also not let disappointments cow you down. The day is very good for your health. You will complete many tasks and that too very swiftly. If you are dealing with foreigners or foreign countries for your business, you are likely to achieve desired success.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. The competitive streak in you might relent today as you look for a lifestyle that is more relaxed and laid-back. The rat race is tiring, and you will feel the urge to get away, far from the maddening crowd and the never-ending routine. You may want to discuss major issues in life with your partner. The day by and large looks darker than other days, as far as money matters are concerned.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Today, you will have new responsibilities and achieve huge profits in all your dealings. Pay special attention to your health. You will want to focus on your partner's desires and expectations. Adjustment is the key to maintaining a balance in your relationship. Things will go smoothly once you will understand your partner. Work-wise, you may struggle to make an impression on your superiors. However, you will succeed at doing so by the end of the day.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. Be ready to get into the shoes of a juggler today. Multi-tasking is the need of the hour, my friend! However, no worries for you will be energetic and deft. The pending pile of work will be finished with ease. Seemingly impossible tasks will be finished in a blink of an eye. As you are provided with a lot of responsibilities in the workplace, you may not be able to give much time to your near and dear ones.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. It is good to be impulsive sometimes; but if one were to ask you today, you would be all for a meticulously planned approach to life. So much so that from now on, planning will become almost part and parcel of your life. Your health is going to be very good today. You are advised to avoid overspending today, there may be huge expenses. If you wish to try your luck in another job or business, the day is favourable.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. If being humanitarian needed a definite physical form, you are most likely to be nominated. Such is the mix of values and practicality today. Devise strategies to achieve more productivity. See the bigger picture. This is an ideal day to buy a new home theater or TV which will add more value to your life and routine because you can enjoy movies or TV shows at home, with all the family members.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Today might be a good day to invest in that body armour you saw on the telly last night. At least find one that will shield you from being at the receiving end of your seniors and the daily grind of life. If you happen to be a job aspirant, be prepared to slog it out for your success. Put off auction bids and sealed tenders for a luckier day. A distinct probability of arguments will keep your relationship tense.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. You may deviate a little from mundane chores and take up creative activities like cooking and gardening. Today, you wish to do smart work and not just hard work. You will be looking at life from a different angle, as a desire for profit rules your mind today. You will be determined to achieve positive results. It will be routine work at the office without any obstacles. You want to make sure that your peers benefit from your contribution.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. You may be prone to extravagance and spending lavishly today. You will be tempted to buy luxurious things. And, you are unlikely to think twice before buying anything. You may encourage your colleagues to do something exceptional today. This attitude will help you earn credits but ensure that you do not continue with suggestions as you may end up irritating people. Your broad-minded approach may not sound effective. Hence, be practical while dealing with important decisions.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Apart from a few chances of differences with your partner, your love life seems to be steady. You may try to explore the different facets of romance but you are likely to clinch the sweetest thing your partner is comfortable with. Money will slip through your fingers like water today. Medical and travel expenses are likely to make a big dent in your wallet. The day is good to start saving some money regularly.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. Today you will be preoccupied with thoughts of money and how to enhance your income. However, what will fetch you the rewards is action, and not too much thinking. This is a perfect day for group activities. Your intelligence and keen interest may give you appreciation at the office today. You may avoid tasks that take a long time to accomplish. You will enjoy guiding others today and delegate your tasks among your teammates to achieve faster results.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. An emotion-filled day is on the cards. Your beloved will try his/her best to keep you in a good mood. This is a good time to talk about promotions or career changes for better financial prospects. Stars are in your favour to build a strong foundation for future finances. It appears to be a lucky day for an interview. However, you should be very confident while making the ultimate choice. Make your decisions before it's too late.