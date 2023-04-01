Astrological predictions for April 1, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. After a tiring day at work, you will rush home to relax in its beautiful atmosphere, instead of hanging around in a noisy alfresco café. Your mind will feel fresh in a calm ambiance. Your attention will be more on domestic matters. Your personal requirements will be the prime focus so you may be spending money on yourself and family members. Completing urgent tasks and fulfilling primary responsibilities will be the challenge at the workplace.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. You may tend to have a fight with friends initially and have to pay the price for the same at tonight’s dinner. However, the feeling you will reap out of this friendship will remain forever. You will realise that the joy of togetherness is more refreshing than that of being alone. You will be thinking more about money matters today than earlier. You will be circumspect but there will be conflict between emotion and logic when it comes to financial affairs.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. An innocent rendezvous with your beloved may turn into a sizzling adventure only if you make the right moves! Just open up to make yourself feel comfortable in front of your sweetheart. You shall come across new opportunities to earn more money today. You get more business, find a new job or negotiate your salary to get a better deal. Use your funds sparingly to save more. A technical task will definitely confuse you today.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. You will feel that you are spending the most amazing time with your beloved as you will understand their interests and need to have space. Today you shall be sensitive about financial matters. You may, though, get carried away by other people’s opinions. You need to be pragmatic and listen only to your inner voice. Just boost your confidence a bit. And then see your amazing presentation skills will come to the fore.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. You'll forget all your worries at the sight of your beloved, which will send your adrenaline rushing. Gear up for some love and feeling. When it comes to romance, you want to see your beloved’s adventure spirit. Your wild mind is likely to stimulate your sweetheart’s fantasy. You shall be averse to buying anything of an inferior quality today, and you shall aim to purchase only the high end things in your quest for perfection.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. You seem to be in high spirits. This attitude will melt your darling's heart and make him/her agree with you. You are ruled by a deep emotion tonight and your appreciation for your beloved will strengthen the current relationship. Today you will be dealing with your finances very judiciously. You will not blow up your money impulsively on even things that you need to possess to maintain your level. An excellent day to begin a new job or a project!

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. You are likely to face a lot of work pressure. However, avoid being unfair to your loved one. Giving your partner utmost sincerity will be helpful in the long run. You may get some honey-filled compliments if you keep your relationship steady. Today is a very good day to focus on your career which will help bring more money. This is an auspicious day to learn about new ways and means to increase your financial standing.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. With things moving at a normal pace, harmony should prevail in your love life. With long-term commitment on the cards, you’re all set for a blissful life in that regard. You will be lucky in financial matters today. Your decisions regarding finances will be very firm and you shall be very rigid on them once you have taken the decisions. Avoid getting too emotional about work today. Maintain a professional distance and view projects objectively.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. Mental disturbances are likely to occur as the current astral alignment may lead to conflicts between you and your beloved. Today, you may not be smart in financial dealings. You will be spending money without thinking deeply about gains or returns. You need to keep your fists tight. Be very careful of your words. If you turn aggressive, just tone down a bit to control the situation. Small tasks will keep you engaged. Your primary objectives may get reshuffled.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. As a rule you tend to be calculative when it comes to financial matters, and you spend only after careful thought. However, today, you are likely to be carried away by peer pressure. It seems that you are the most sought-after person in the office. However, unfortunately, it's all work and no play today. Filling up the planner will be on the top of your mind. Your priorities at the workplace may get reorganised.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Your chilled out personality may not be appreciated by your partner. Therefore, you need to be a little more caring and sensitive to your sweetheart. One thoughtless remark may leave lasting scars. As responsibilities are on the cards, you tend to feel together. Today the planets indicate routine expenses and routine income. No fluctuations are foreseen on the financial front. If you have taken loans in the past, you may try to finish them at the earliest.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. This is a great day for singles to start a new relationship. Those of you who are looking to meet your soulmates, the current planetary configuration will help you to chance upon a desired partner. Remember, this is the right time to give your best shots. If you are dealing in the stock market, you will gain today. Your past investments will fetch handsome dividends. Besides, you shall make good use of your god-given gifts to earn more money.