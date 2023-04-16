HOME MINISTRY TO PREPARE SOP FOR JOURNALISTS AFTER ATIQ AHMEDS MURDER

New Delhi The Ministry of Home Affairs will prepare SOPs Standard Operating Procedure for the safety and security of journalists sources said on Sunday This step comes in the wake of the murder of gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed who was shot dead by three youths posing as journalists at Prayagraj Saturday nightThe Ministry of Home Affairs under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah will prepare standard operating procedures SOPs for the safety and security of journalists news agency PTI reported citing sourcesDreaded gangster Atiq Ahmed was speaking to journalists when a youth pointing a pistol at his forehead shot him dead His brother Ashraf who was accompanying him for a medical examination by the Prayagraj police was shot dead moments later Also read Drug addict jobless youth shot dead Atiq AhmedThe gangster who was in handcuffs was responding to a question asked by a journalist about not being able to attend his son s funeral Atiq said that he cannot do much about it since he was not allowed by the police While he was about to speak about Guddu Muslim he was shot dead even before he could complete his sentenceChaos ensued soon after as a volley of shots was fired in which some reporters were reportedly injured Three shooters who had gone to the spot in order to murder the gangster were caught by the police at that very moment One of the shooters was seen firing indiscriminately at Atiq s body with the police trying to stop him from behind Another youth was seen chanting Jai Shree Ram slogans after the murder while being overpowered by the policeThe shocking videos of the incident flooded the internet Saturday night and television channels aired the incident throughout the night The murder provoked sharp reactions against the Yogi government for the complete lawlessness that was evident in the video