New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict to uphold the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, saying the ruling has proved that the August 5, 2019 decision was "completely constitutional".

In a series of posts on X soon after the Supreme Court verdict, Shah, the architect of the entire move to abrogate Article 370, said, "After the abrogation of Article 370, the rights of the poor and deprived have been restored, and separatism and stone pelting are now things of the past. The entire region now echoes with melodious music and cultural tourism. The bonds of unity have strengthened, and integrity with Bharat stands reinforced."

He said, "It is once again the Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh that always belonged to our nation and will continue to be so. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi our government is committed to establishing lasting peace in J&K and Ladakh and the all-around development of the region. Whether it is boosting the local economy with new incentives, building state-of-the-art educational infrastructure, or empowering the poor with welfare benefits, we will continue to exert all our might for the region."

"I welcome the Honorable Supreme Court of India's verdict upholding the decision to abolish Article 370," he added.