New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Jammu Kashmir, Omar Abdullah has said that he or anyone from his party was not in any 'secretive' talks with the BJP and came down heavily on the saffron party on the issue of conducting polls in Union Territory, saying the people are suffering as they were being denied their right to an elected government.

Addressing a talk on "Kashmir Today" at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) of South Asia, New Delhi on Friday, the former J&K CM and vice president of National Conference, while replying to a question from ETV Bharat on whether he was in touch with the BJP led central government, "We are not in any secretive talks with the BJP."

To another question on the future of Hurriyat and the role of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who was recently allowed to deliver Friday sermon at the Jama Masjid but later again put under house arrest, Abdullah said the people in Srinagar wanted to know the role of Mirwaiz Sahib. "He is a big leader and a very influential person. But, we don't know what would be his next action and people are waiting for this."

On elections, Abdullah said that it seems that BJP was "afraid of it". "I can only speculate but the only conclusion I can draw is that the BJP is afraid of what the results will look like. They don't want to damage their chances in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.