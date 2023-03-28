New Delhi: Union Minister of Home and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed cyber security infrastructure and the functioning of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) in New Delhi. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs is making comprehensive, integrated, and all-out efforts to create awareness among masses about various aspects of cyber security and cybercrime,” said Shah.

He informed that I4C is organizing Cyber Jagarukta Diwas on 1st Wednesday of every month. “I4C is reaching out to all the states in the country to play an active and pivotal role in this initiative and help promote cyber hygiene,” said Shah. He urged the media to join hands with the Union Home Ministry in spreading awareness about all the initiatives taken by it in curbing the menace of cybercrime.

The Home Minister said that 99.99 percent of police stations in the country have been connected with CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems) and they are now registering 100 percent of FIRs directly on CCTNS.

Shah also mentioned the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System NAFIS (NAFIS) App having a database of over 1 crore fingerprints is being extensively used by law enforcement agencies.

It is worth mentioning that more than 20 lakh cyber crime complaints have been registered on the Cyber Crime Portal so far, on this basis more than 40 thousand FIRs have been registered; in addition to that more than 13 crore hits registered on this portal since its launch in January 2020. On CCTNS, more than 12.82 crore service requests have been received from citizens, out of which 12.35 crore requests have been disposed of by the state police.

In view of the cyber financial fraud, on the helpline number ‘1930’, over 250 banks and financial intermediaries are onboarded and resulting in the recovery of over Rs 235 crore embezzled by cybercriminals from over 1.33 lakh people so far.

“Analytical report on Modus Operandi of top 50 cyber-attacks has been prepared,” the Home Ministry said. Through the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (Investigation), more than 5,000 forensic services have been provided to the States so far. Training on Cyber Crime awareness, investigation, forensics, etc. provided to 30 thousand police personnel, judicial officers, and prosecutors.

Under the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform 'CyTrain', more than 31000 police officers have been registered and more than 8 000 certificates have been issued, the ministry said. “More than 500 apps have been blocked on I4C’s recommendation due to security reasons,” the ministry said.