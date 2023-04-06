'His decision has hurt me': AK Antony after son Anil joins BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and former defence minister AK Antony Thursday said he was hurt by his son Anil Antony's decision to join BJP as the saffron party was "destroying" the constitutional values of the country.

"Anil’s decision to join BJP has hurt me. It is a very wrong decision. India’s base is unity and religious harmony. After 2014, Modi govt came to power, they’re systematically diluting diversity and secularism. BJP believes only in uniformity, they’re destroying the constitutional values of the country," senior Antony said hours after his son formally joined the BJP in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters, AK Antony said he had always opposed the BJP and RSS for their "communal and divisive agenda", and would continue to do so "till his last breath". Antony said that he will remain a Congressman till his death even as he said that he was loyal to the Congress party and the Nehru-Gandhi family, which he credited for keeping India united and respecting its diversity.

He said that he had been inspired by Indira Gandhi, who had encouraged him to join politics, and that he had differed with her only once on a policy issue, but later returned to the party and respected her even more.

"I am at the last phase of my political career and do not know how long I will live. But as long as I do, I will live for the Congress," Antony said, adding will never comment on any matter related to Anil K Antony again. Earlier in the day, Anil Antony formally joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan in New Delhi. The move came months after he had resigned from the Congress in January citing “intolerant calls to retract a tweet by those fighting for free speech”.

