New Delhi: Hindu Front for Justice on Tuesday moved to the Supreme Court seeking directions to register FIRs in cases of violence on the day of Ram Navami wherein it demanded compensation and protection for the victims. The organisation filed an application in the matter pertaining to curbing of hate speech that is pending before a bench led by Justice KM Joseph in the top court.

The application mentions violence that broke out at several places including West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana, on the occasion of Ram Navami. "It is submitted that this year, on the ocassion of Ram Navami, large scale violence has been committed by the members of the Muslim community in a pre planned manner in different parts of the country, namely, at Howrah, Uttar Dinajpur (West Bengal), Sasaram and Nalanda (Bihar), Hyderabad (Telangana), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Vadodara (Gujarat), and Jamshedpur (Jharkhand)," the application read.

The application has also cited a speech by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, alleging it shows her 'partisan attitude in favour of Muslims'. "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had warned the members of the Hindu community against taking out any procession from Muslim-dominated areas as some area of the state has been earmarked only for Muslims and nobody can enter there," read the application.

The Hindu trust alleges that Muslim mob attacked, committed arson, pelted stones, and assaulted Hindus who were taking out religious processions, it added. "It contends that Hindus are constitutionally allowed to take out religious processions on public roads, subject to maintenance of law and order, irrespective of which community resides there," it said, further adding that the states failed in their duty to maintain law and order.

The trust has sought directions to make the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Gujrat, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Telangana, parties to the case. They have also sought directions from them to determine the loss incurred by people who sustained injuries or lost their lives. The applicant prayed that the Chief Secretaries should be asked to submit reports regarding the reasons for the attack and the violence.

The applicant further sought directions to the states to allow Hindus to take out religious processions in a peaceful manner on public roads and not be denied to do so only because the specific area is Muslim dominated area.