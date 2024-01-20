High alert sounded along Punjab-Pakistan border following recovery of arms and ammunition
Published: 1 hours ago
New Delhi: A high alert has been sounded along Punjab-Pakistan border following recovery of arms and ammunition transported from across the border. The ammunition includes AK-47.
Preliminary investigation says the ammunition was supposed to be used to create terror ahead of the Pran Pratishtha programme of Ram Mandir.
