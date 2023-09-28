New Delhi: Being aware of the fact that 3,000 employees of Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC), manufacturer of the launch pad of Chandrayaan-III, have not received their salaries for the last 20 months, CPI MP Biony Viswam on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention.

“I am writing this to express my concern about the plight of over 3,000 employees of Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC), who have not received their salaries for the last 20 months. HEC is one of India's oldest and ablest Public Sector Units, which has played a crucial role in India's space programme with years of critical service to the nation, including manufacturing the launch pad for the much-celebrated Chandrayaan-III,” said Viswam in his letter.

Despite their contributions, the employees of HEC are now struggling to make ends meet, he said. “Many of them have been forced to take on part-time jobs as auto-rickshaw drivers, street vendors and daily wage labourers to support their families. Some have had to draw their provident fund and take on loans,” said Viswam.

He stated that the delay in salary payment is due to a number of factors, including the absence of a full-time chairman-cum-managing director. “However, workers, who have made an invaluable contribution to the country are suffering for no fault of their own should not be acceptable. These employees have worked hard to build India's space programme and other important industrial infrastructure. It is a disgrace that they are now being forced to live in penury and uncertainty,” Viswam stated.