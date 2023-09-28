HEC staff, who built Chandrayaan-III launch pad, living in penury sans salaries, CPI seeks PM's intervention
Published: 30 minutes ago
HEC staff, who built Chandrayaan-III launch pad, living in penury sans salaries, CPI seeks PM's intervention
Published: 30 minutes ago
New Delhi: Being aware of the fact that 3,000 employees of Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC), manufacturer of the launch pad of Chandrayaan-III, have not received their salaries for the last 20 months, CPI MP Biony Viswam on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention.
“I am writing this to express my concern about the plight of over 3,000 employees of Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC), who have not received their salaries for the last 20 months. HEC is one of India's oldest and ablest Public Sector Units, which has played a crucial role in India's space programme with years of critical service to the nation, including manufacturing the launch pad for the much-celebrated Chandrayaan-III,” said Viswam in his letter.
Despite their contributions, the employees of HEC are now struggling to make ends meet, he said. “Many of them have been forced to take on part-time jobs as auto-rickshaw drivers, street vendors and daily wage labourers to support their families. Some have had to draw their provident fund and take on loans,” said Viswam.
He stated that the delay in salary payment is due to a number of factors, including the absence of a full-time chairman-cum-managing director. “However, workers, who have made an invaluable contribution to the country are suffering for no fault of their own should not be acceptable. These employees have worked hard to build India's space programme and other important industrial infrastructure. It is a disgrace that they are now being forced to live in penury and uncertainty,” Viswam stated.
He said that the government must also provide a financial package to help them tide over this difficult period and also take steps to ensure that the HEC is revived. “It is important to remember that these employees are the backbone of India’s industrial sector and play a crucial role in the country’s development,” he said. The HEC is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Heavy Industries. The firm is located in Ranchi’s Dhurwa area. The corporation keeps getting orders from the Indian Space Research Organisation, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Railways, Coal India and other steel sector companies.