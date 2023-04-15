Hyderabad Telangana Several states in the country are reeling under a severe heatwave with the Meteorological Department issuing warnings of intense heat in the coming days The states of Bihar and Odisha have been particularly affected with temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius in at least 25 places in Odisha alone The MeT department has predicted that the temperature could rise by two to three degrees Celsius in the next two days in some areas Schools in Bihar s Patna have been asked to revise their timings amid the heatwave warning Academic activities for all classes in all schools including preschools and anganwadi centers are prohibited after 1145 am and the order will come into force from April 15In a warning the Indian Metrological Department said “Maximum temperatures are in the range of 4042°c over many parts of central amp east India some parts of Peninsular and Northwest India These are above normal by 35°c over many parts of Gangetic West Bengal some parts of Odisha Coastal Andhra Pradesh amp Yanam Kerala and Mahe Jammu division Punjab and North India“Maximum Temperatures are very likely to be above normal by 35°c over some parts of Madhya Pradesh Bihar Jharkhand Gangetic West Bengal Odisha Coastal Andhra Pradesh amp Yanam Kerala amp Mahe Jammu division Punjab and North India during next 45 days These are likely to be above normal by 13°c over most parts of the rest parts of the country the met department warned “Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal during 15 over north coastal Anara Pradesh during 15th and 16th April Odisha on 15 April and over Bihar during 1518 April 202 the department said in a statementAlso Read Most parts of India to witness abovenormal temperatures from AprJun IMDJharkhand is also experiencing heatwavelike conditions with the mercury crossing the 40degree Celsius mark A weather official has stated that since no significant synoptic condition is prevailing the maximum temperature may rise by two to three degrees Celsius from the existing temperature in the next 48 hours Half of Jharkhand is reeling around 40 degrees Celsius The mercury may further rise by two to three degrees Celsius in the next two days due to unrestricted flow of dry wind from Rajasthan and Central India said Abhishek Anand in charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre Parts of Jharkhand might face heatwave conditions from next week he addedIn Rajasthan the mercury soared in several parts of the state on Friday with Sri Ganganagar being recorded as the hottest place with a maximum temperature of 421 degrees Celsius The day temperature in the state at many places was recorded between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius The weather is likely to remain mainly dry at most places for the next three to four days during which the day temperatures are likely to increase by 12 degrees However a new western disturbance is likely to become active on April 18 according to the weather department resulting in light rains with thunderstorms at isolated places in Jodhpur Bikaner and Ajmer divisions for a couple of days Despite the high temperatures the IMD has predicted that Odisha may get a respite from the heatwave condition on Sunday though the heatwave is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda Sambalpur Angul Sonepur Boudh and Deogarh The state government has issued guidelines to prevent incidents of heatstroke among students with academic activities for all classes including preschools and anganwadi centers prohibited after 1145 am in all schools The timings of academic activities are to be rescheduled in conformity with the order