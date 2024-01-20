HEALTH MINISTRY GEARS UP TO ENSURE HEALTH FACILITIES DURING PRAN PRATISHTHA CEREMONY IN AYODHYA

New Delhi: Adopting a robust healthcare measure to ensure the well-being of all attendees at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22, the New Delhi-based Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC), AIIMS, has conducted the capacity-building exercise, imparting training on basic life support (BLS), cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), triage techniques, emergency and trauma care, for all healthcare workers deployed in Ayodhya.

A ministry official said that the Health Secretary Apurva Chandra and Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel recently visited Ayodhya to assess and fortify the medical infrastructure, ensuring a comprehensive healthcare system for the event.

The Government of Uttar Pradesh with support from the Health Ministry established a Control Room in the Mela area, the installation of 16 first aid booths, and two fully equipped temporary field hospitals with 20 bedded hospital at Tulsi Udyan and 10 bedded hospital at Tent City in Ayodhya, which will be functioning 24x7.

“Several vector control and disease surveillance measures have also been undertaken to prevent any outbreaks,” the official said. The official said that acknowledging the importance of providing quality healthcare services during this mega-gathering event, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is collaborating closely with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to develop a comprehensive medical preparedness and response plan.

“The Government of India has supported the expansion of Rajarshi Dashrath Rajkiya Medical College from 350 to 550 beds,” the official said. The Central government hospitals in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states will remain on alert during this period to address any unforeseen emergencies. The International Health (IH) Division of the Health Ministry is also enhancing health facilities for Ayodhya International Airport from an international health perspective.

“A designated earmarked team is ready for rapid deployment in the event of emergencies. The Government of India stands ready to enhance the availability of specialists in critical categories should the need arise during this period,” the official said.

The Health Ministry will also deploy the Arogya Maitri Disaster Management Cube-BHISM (an indigenous portable hospital), which is equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies.

This state-of-the-art technology integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics and will facilitate effective coordination, real-time monitoring, and efficient management of medical services in deployed areas, the official stated.