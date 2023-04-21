HEALTH MINISTRY ASKS 8 STATES TO BE VIGILANT AGAINST SPIKE OF COVID 19 CASES

New Delhi Stating that Covid19 pandemic is still not over Union Health Ministry on Friday asked eight States Uttar Pradesh Tamil Nadu Rajasthan Maharashtra Kerala Karnataka Haryana and Delhi to remain cautious against laxity at any level which may nullify the gains made in pandemic management so farFollowing the rise in Covid 19 cases in several States Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan sent separate letters to eight States witnessing a spike in Covid cases In his letter Bhushan said It is critical to ensure timely and regular updation of data to assist in accurate monitoring of the situation It is essential that the State must maintain a strict watch and take preemptive action if required in any area of concern to control any emerging spread of infection Assuring that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will continue to provide requisite support to the States in these ongoing and collective efforts Bhushan further saidAlso Read Covid cases in Delhi sort of stabilised likely to taper down in coming days Saurabh BharadwajIndia has been witnessing a consistent rise in Covid19 cases since March 2023 with 10262 cases reported in the week ending April 20 2023 A rise in positivity rate has also been noted across the country with 55 percent positivity reported in the week ending April 19 against 47 per cent positivity reported in the previous week This is a cause of concern Bhushan saidQuoting statistics Bhushan said that Uttar Pradesh has reported an increase in weekly cases from 279 in the week ending April 13 2023 to 696 in the week ending April 20 2023 Tamil Nadu has reported an increase in weekly cases from 356 in the week ending April 13 2023 to 510 in the week ending April 20 2023 The state reported a positivity rate of 6 percent in the week ending April 19 2023 which is higher than India s positivity rate of 55 percent during the same period Similarly all remaining six States have also witnessed an increase in weekly cases as well as positivity rate