HEALTH MINISTER MANSUKH MANDAVIYA BATS FOR NAMING MEDICINES IN HINDI

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday suggested naming medicines of all branches--allopathy, homoeopathy, and Ayurveda--in Hindi, especially in the Hindi-speaking belt.

The suggestion was given during a meeting of the Hindi Salahkar Samiti of the Health Ministry in New Delhi. Mandaviya also suggested that doctors be encouraged to prescribe medicines in Hindi. "Promotion and increased use of Hindi help us in communicating with a common national voice despite our wide diversity," said Mandaviya.

Stating that it is important to understand the primacy of the national language, Mandaviya said, "It provides a platform for our expression and also provides a bridge for national oneness and unity." Hindi Salahkar Samiti is a committee constituted in each ministry of the central government to promote official work in Hindi, with a provision to hold two meetings in a year.

"We may use our regional languages, but we should respect Hindi as the national language. Let us all use Hindi as a language that helps us in shaping our national character," Mandaviya said. Emphasising the need for ministries to use Hindi in their official work, Mandaviya said that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is resolute in its commitment to fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted upon it by the department of official language.

"The health ministry recognises Hindi as a symbol of our national and cultural unity, reflecting our collective nationalism," Mandaviya said. The junior ministers in the Health Ministry SP Singh Baghel and Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar were also present in the meeting. Both Baghel and Pawar also urged everyone to progressively increase the usage of Hindi in official work.

The meeting was also attended by several MPs, Dr Rajiv Bahl, director general of ICMR, Roli Singh, additional secretary (National Health Mission), Dr Atul Goel, director general of health service among others.

