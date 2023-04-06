Sonipat: In an chilling replication of the murder of a West Bengal girl Akanksha - the young woman who, lying her parents, travelled to Bhopal to meet her boy friend and was killed by him and was buried for several months, Uttar Pradesh police stumbled upon a similar case on Sunday after they arrested Sunil from Uttar Pradesh's Mujaffarnagar for kidnapping a girl. Sunil, a young man from Gumad village, during interrogation admitted that he had killed called his girlfriend from Canada, killed her and buried her body in his farmhouse nine months prior.

On April 2 Sunil, also known as Sheela, was apprehended by the Bhiwani Crime Branch team in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh for his involvement in the abduction of a girl named Monica. During interrogation police stumbled upon the chilling detailed of a love and murder case. Sunil confessed to murdering Monica in June 2022 and burying her body at his farm house in Sonipat.

On Wednesday police recovered the skeletal remains of Monica, a young woman from Rohtak of Sonipat in Haryana whose dream was to go to Canada. She started living with his aunt at Gmad village in Sonipat and was able to fulfil after doing an IELTS course. While living with her aunt in Gumad village, Monica met Sunil, also known as Sheela, who was a resident of the same village. They became friends and soon fell in love with each other. Monica left for Canada but Sunil continued to live in the village only.

However, this love story turned into a nightmare when Sunil called Monica back from Canada without her family's knowledge. According to police, Sunil confessed during his remand that in June 2022, he shot Monica after a mutual argument while under the influence of alcohol. He then buried her body in a 10 feet deep pit in his farm house in Sonipat.

Despite Monica's aunt filing a kidnapping case against Sunil at Ganaur police station in Sonipat in November 2022, the police failed to take any action. It was only after Monica's relatives brought the matter to the attention of the Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij that the case was investigated. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) team arrested Sunil from Muzaffarnagar in UP on April 2, 2023, where he revealed the secret of Monica's murder.

Police have recovered Monica's remains from the farm house, which had turned into a skeleton after nine months. According to Sunil, he took Monica's body in his car and reached his farm house where he got two laborers to excavate a pit, in which he buried Monica's body. It was the labourers who gave the lead that led to the arrest of Sunil. The police have also revealed that Sunil has several other cases registered against him, ranging from attempted murder to illegal weapons possession.

The tragic murder of Monica is reminiscent of other love stories that have turned into nightmares, such as the case of Akanksha from West Bengal, who was killed by Udayan Das in Bhopal. Das burying her body in a metal box in his home in Bhopal and had built a cemented platform over the box to hide it.

According to the police, Akanksha fell in love with the youth on internet and came to Bhopal. She told her parents that she had gone to America. But parents grew suspicious when they did not hear form her for months. They approached police and local authorities in Bengal. The investigation led to Udayan Das' arrest.