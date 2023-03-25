Sonipat (Haryana): A person who was on a fast on the occasion of Navratri festival, died after consuming a spurious food item made of buckwheat flour in Haryana's Sonipat on Saturday. Police said the deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kashyap, a resident of Ahmedpur locality in Sonipat.

According to locals people had fallen ill after consuming adulterated buckwheat flour on the first day of Navratri festival. Rajesh's condition deteriorated after eating the buckwheat flour. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Later, the body of the deceased was taken to Sonipat Civil Hospital for an autopsy. Sources said that on day one of the Navratri festival in Sonipat, several people had fallen ill after consuming food items made of Kuttu flour.

Taking serious note of the matter, a joint team of the health department and the Chief Minister's flying squad conducted raids on several shops leading to the confiscation of spurious food items.

During the festival season, the sale of substandard food items goes up in several parts of the country. The body of the deceased was shifted to Sonipat civil hospital for post-mortem. After the receipt of the post-mortem report findings, the cause of death will be known, said an official.

The relatives of the deceased said that Rajesh had consumed buckwheat flour on the occasion of the Navratri festival. His condition deteriorated after consuming the adulterated food. He had recurring bouts of vomiting and stomach ache.