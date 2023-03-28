New Delhi: Former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Tuesday wrote to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, saying that he will abide by the details of their letter on the vacation of his official bungalow. This came after Rahul was served a notice to vacate his Tughlak Lane bungalow by April 22 following his disqualification from Parliament after he was held guilty by a Surat court in the 'Modi surname' defamation case.

Gandhi thanked the Lok Sabha Secretariat for reminding him about the cancellation of his accommodation. "As an elected member of the Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here," he wrote in his letter.

"Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," he said in his letter to MS branch of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha decided to terminate his accommodation following his disqualification from the House.

The Lok Sabha secretariat then served him the notice. Rahul Gandhi who is also a Z-plus protectee has been living in his 12, Tughlak Lane bungalow since 2005. The Surat court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to a two-year jail term and allowed him 30 days time to prefer an appeal at a higher court.

According to parliamentary norms, a Member of Parliament (MP) has to vacate the official bungalow within one month of losing his membership.