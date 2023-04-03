Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): 'Laddoo prasad' weighing one tonne will be offered to Lord Hanuman on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti at an ancient temple in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The Hanuman Jayanti falls on April 6. The tradition of offering a one-tonne laddoos to the Almighty in Jabalpur was started about a year ago.

The youths of the city began this tradition. However, this year women have taken the initiative and they have been toiling since one week to produce mouth-watering sweets laddoos weighing around a tonne. Chefs having expertise in making this special laddoo are pressed into service. Making this type of laddoo requires expertise. A thick plastic sheet is put underneath the laddoo to hold its weight. The special laddoo will have a radial length of four feet.

After a week's hard work, the special laddoo was ready for offering. Amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, the puja was performed to this special laddoo. Priests and seers of the city were present on the occasion. The special Bhog (offerings) to Lord Hanuman will be kept in the temple up to Hanuman Jayanti which is on April 6.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, a religious feast will be offered wherein the special laddoo will be distributed among the devotees. It may be recalled that ancient Pachmatha Hanunma temple was constructed by the Gond kings several years ago. Scores of devotees throng the temple on the occasion of Hanuman Jayant.