GUWAHATI RAILWAY STATION ACHIEVES EAT RIGHT STATION CERTIFICATION

Guwahati Assam The Guwahati Railway Station of Northeast Frontier Railway has been awarded Eat Right Station certification by FSSAI Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in recognition of providing highquality nutritious food to passengersSabyasachi De CPRO of NF Railway said that the station has been able to qualify for the guidelines established by FSSAI and becomes the first railway station in NF Railway to get this status This certification has been awarded for the period of June 2 2023 to June 2 2025 Further in its endeavour to ensure safe and hygienic food to passengers NF Railway has planned to take up more stations in future like Rangiya Lumding Tinsukia Alipurduar Junction and Katihar to qualify as Eat Right Station by FSSAI for which necessary efforts are being carried out Sabyasachi De saidIt is to mention here that the Eat Right Station certification is granted by FSSAI to railway stations adhering to standard food storage and hygiene practices This certification is awarded by FSSAI to railway stations that set benchmarks in providing safe and wholesome food to passengersThe station is awarded a certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAIempanelled thirdparty audit agency The certification is part of the Eat Right India movement a largescale effort by FSSAI to transform the country s food system to ensure safe healthy and sustainable food for all Indians ANI