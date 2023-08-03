GURUGRAM VIOLENCE US URGES CALM REQUESTS PARTIES REFRAIN FROM VIOLENT ACTIONS

Hyderabad/Gurugram: The United States urges calm and requests parties to refrain from violent actions, a senior administration official said on Wednesday while responding to a question whether any Americans were impacted by the religious violence in Gurugram near New Delhi. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller who briefing the media was also asked for his comments on the Hindu-Muslim clashes in the region.

"I would say of – with respect to the clashes that obviously we would, as always, urge calm and urge parties to refrain from violent actions. With respect to whether we’ve heard from any Americans, I’m not aware of that. I’m happy to follow up with the – with the embassy," Miller said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Haryana government sought four more companies of central forces amid continuing arson and vandalism in Gurugram. The death toll went up to six in the communal violence that began from adjoining Nuh after a Bajrang Dal worker died in hospital. The deceased was identified as Pradeep Sharma. He succumbed to his injuries in a Delhi hospital. He was among the over 50 people injured Monday when a mob attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad Yatra near Khedla Mod in Nuh.

On Wednesday, two makeshift tenements were torched and a tea shop vandalised in Gurugram while several huts were ransacked by the mob in another slum here. On Tuesday night, five godowns were set ablaze and two meat shops ransacked in Gurugram district. Police claimed that the mob mostly disperses on the sight of security personnel.

Five people, including two home guards, have been killed in the attack that unfolded in Muslim-dominated Nuh while a cleric was killed when a mob attacked a mosque the same night. Four persons have been arrested in this connection. The VHP and Bajrang Dal have been holding protests in several parts of the national capital over the Nuh attack and their protests at the Haryana border caused a traffic logjam and disrupted the traffic movement between Delhi and Faridabad.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered enhanced deployment of security personnel in sensitive areas and a stringent crackdown on hate speech. However, the bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V Bhatti refused to stop the proposed rallies by the two Hindu groups in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

