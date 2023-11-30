New Delhi: A day after the US alleged India's role in the assassination plan of Sikh Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the External Affairs Ministry expressed concern over such a charge as such an attempt is contrary to the Indian government's policy.

In response to media queries on the matter, which came up during a special briefing on PM Modi's UAE visit, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "As regards the case against an individual that has been filed in a US court allegedly linking him to an Indian official, this a matter of concern. This is also contrary to government policy".

He continued, "The nexus between organised crime, trafficking, gun running, and extremism at the international level is a serious issue for law enforcement agencies to consider. A high-level inquiry committee has been constituted and we will be guided by its results."

The spokesperson said, "As we have said earlier, during the course of discussion with the US on the bilateral security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to the nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, and terrorists. We take such inputs very seriously and a high-level inquiry committee has been established to look into all aspects of the matter. Necessary follow-up action will be taken on the findings of the committee. We can not share any further information regarding such security matters".

On the Canada issue, Bagchi said, "On the issue of Canada, as we have said they have consistently given space to anti-India extremists and violence and that is the heart of the issue. Our diplomatic representative has borne the brunt of this. So we expect the government of Canada to live up to its name obligations under the Vienna Convention.

According to sources, the US on Wednesday charged an Indian national Nikhil Gupta for his participation in a foiled plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil.