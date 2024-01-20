Panchmahal (Gujarat) : A young man was allegedly murdered for trying to disrupt the marriage of a girl with whom he was in love. The deceased was identified as Mohnesh, a resident of Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh. The incident happened after the engagement of this girl was fixed with another youth Rajkumar Shah alias Ladu belonging to Godhra, Gujarat. When Mohensh came to know about the engagement, he went to Godhra by bike.

According to the police, Mohnesh told Rajkumar about his fiancee and her love affair. Then Rajkumar and his uncle's son confronted Mohnesh in front of Sasuma Hotel in Godhra. Mohnesh was kidnapped and taken to Uday Hotel in Chanchelav. Three other youths had supported Rajkumar and his uncle's son in this kidnapping. Rajkumar called his in-laws to the hotel.

Mohnesh's girlfriend's uncle and other family members came to Uday Hotel. There had heated discussions there from 7:30 pm to 11 pm. At night, the girlfriend's uncle asked Mohnesh to drop him at his home in Madhya Pradesh by car. Then everyone sat in the car and left. The entire convoy left from Uday Hotel for Bali in the car along with Mohnesh.

On the way, as per the prior plan, Mohnesh was made to sit in the car. It was in this car that Mohnesh was strangled to death with a muffler. Then the body was taken out of the car at a place near Chora Chori Hill in Kalyanpura, Madhya Pradesh. The body was sprinkled with petrol and set afire.

On January 17, Mohnesh's uncle lodged a missing complaint at Godhra City A Division Police Station. The police have registered a case. The next day, the half-burnt body of deceased Mohnesh was found in Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, considering the seriousness of the incident, Panchmahal Range IG R.V. Asari and Panchmahal SP Himanshu Solanki formed a team to catch the accused.