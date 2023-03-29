New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, while announcing the schedule for by-polls in 4 Assembly constituencies and 1 Parliamentary constituency on Wednesday, highlighted a 'manifold increase in money seizures by the enforcement agencies during 2022-23 elections', with Gujarat topping the list with a seizure of Rs 801.85 crores in the state.

Seizures totaling over Rs 1,028 crores were recorded in five states including Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, which is approximately 23 times more than in the previous elections, the CEC said, adding that the 'EC is strengthening teams to curb misuse of money power'. Following Gujarat is Himachal Pradesh which has recorded a total seizure of Rs 57.24 crores, followed by Meghalaya with Rs 74.18 crores, Nagaland with Rs 50.02 crores crores and Tripura with seizure worth Rs 45.44 crores, the data released by the EC stated.

"The seizures include drugs, liquor, money and other freebies. These things have the potential to destroy the society and especially the youth. All Enforcement agencies have therefore been informed to have a strict vigilance on movemnet of any kind of material that can induce the elections, and to do so fairly," the CEC said while speaking at a press conference in New Delhi.

He further stated that ahead of the elections slated to be held in Karnataka on May 10, the Commission is strenghtening its teams there to curb the misuse of money power. "We have increased the number of our teams from 1,900 in 2018 to 2,400 teams this year. These will include flying squads, expenditure observers, and assistant observers among others. All this, to put extra pressure and make it clear to all political parties and candidates that we have zero tolerance for usage of money power," the CEC said.

The EC authorities will also enable monitoring on 171 interstate check posts in 19 districts (sharing borders with other states), while multiple agencies will be working in synergy and coordination, he said.

On behalf of the Election Commission of India, CEC Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday announced that voting for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Elections 2023 will be held on May 10 in a single phase. The counting of votes will be held on May 13, while the term of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will end on May 24.