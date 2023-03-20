New Delhi: The central government on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that the Gujarat government has spent an exact amount of Rs.7,77,65,991/- for the development of infrastructure and security equipment for seaplane operations that lasted between 2020 and 2021.

"Seaplane operations between the Sabarmati River Front and the Statue of Unity commenced on 31 October 2020 and were discontinued on 11 April 2021 due to commercial and Covid-19 reasons," the government said in Rajya Sabha on Monday. This information was shared as a response from Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia via a written reply while replying to a question from TMC MP Dr. Santanu Sen asking whether the Ministry is aware that Gujarat has spent Rs. 77 million to start a seaplane project that operated for less than six months in 2020-2021.

Giving out the details, the Civil Aviation Minister in his reply apprised the member that the Civil Aviation Ministry introduced a new mode of transportation i.e. seaplane operations from water aerodromes under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme. "Sabarmati River Front and Statue of Unity water aerodromes were identified in UDAN for seaplane operations," he said.

"Sabarmati River Front & Statue of Unity water aerodromes were identified in UDAN for seaplane operations. An aerodrome of the State Governments, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Public Sector Undertakings, and Civil Enclaves and which is included in the awarded routes of UDAN and requires upgradation/development for commencement of UDAN operations, is developed under "Revival of unserved and underserved airports" scheme."

Under this scheme, "as on 28 February 2023, the Government of India has reimbursed Rs. 146.41 crores for revival/development of airports/water aerodromes in the State of Gujarat for the operation of UDAN flights", he said.

To a question on whether the Gujarat government has also sent a request to the Ministry for allocation of Rs. 1.2 billion (USD 15.7 million) to purchase two seaplanes, Scindia replied that "There is no provision under the 'revival/upgradation of airports/water aerodromes/heliports' scheme to provide funds for the acquisition of an aircraft."

Water aerodromes identified under various rounds of bidding of UDAN are in the States of Gujarat, Assam, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, and Lakshadweep, Scindia responded to a question on the details of ongoing seaplane projects in the country in the last three years.

As per the data shared by the Minister, there are 8 Water Aerodromes operating in Lakshadweep, 5 in Andaman & Nicobar, 3 each in Gujarat, Goa, and Assam, and 1 each in Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana.