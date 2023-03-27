Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The octogenarian, Daya Bai, hailing from the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh has been working for improving the condition of Endosulfan victims in the Kasaragod region of Kerala since 2018. The indomitable spirit of Daya Bai has become a source of inspiration for others to follow suit.

At the age of 83, she went on a fast for 18 days fighting for the cause of Endosulfan victims in Kerala. Speaking about the pathetic condition of victims or sufferers of Endosulfan, she says, "The situation is alarming in the Kasaragod region of Kerala. Once, the sprinkling of Endosulfan using choppers brought misery for the Kasaragod population. Endosulfan pesticides were sprayed on cashew nuts orchards leading to food-chain poisoning. The situation is heart-rending, from zero to 30 age category persons have been diagnosed with mental and physical deformities. Some people were diagnosed with diseases like cancer also."

Recalling her work with Endosulfan victims in Kerala, Daya Bai says, "I was born and brought up in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. But fate had something else in store for me. For the past few years, I have been focusing on uplifting the condition of Endosulfan victims."

Also read: Can't be oblivious to plight of endosulfan victims: Kerala HC

"The government used Endosulfan mercilessly in the region for several years leading to mental and physical deformities to at least 10,000 people in the age group of zero to 30 years. Endosulfan-inflicted patients have been found suffering from cancer, birth defects as well as physical and mental deformities. The region requires oncologists and experts to diagnose the ailments," she said.

" I will also seek an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting up an AIIMS at Kasaragod. I will make a trip to New Delhi in this regard," she added.