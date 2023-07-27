GREAT NEWS FOR FANS ACROSS INDIA PM MODI ON INDIAN FOOTBALL TEAMS PARTICIPATION IN ASIAN GAMES

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the confirmation of Indian men's and women's football teams' participation in the upcoming Asian Games as great news for the fans of the sport in the country and said it will encourage upcoming talent.

The Indian men's and women's football teams are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, after the Sports Ministry decided to relax the selection criteria.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had earlier refused to clear the Indian football teams for the Asian Games on the ground that they were not ranked among the top 8 teams in Asia. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) then appealed to the Sports Ministry to allow the men's and women's sides to take part in the event with national senior team head coach Igor Stimac also seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention.

Tagging a tweet on the development by AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, Modi said, "Great news for football fans across India! It will also encourage upcoming talent in this sport."

Meanwhile, Modi also tagged a tweet by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in which he said Amrit Sarovar, a "divine blessing" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holds a unique place in our hearts. Sharing a video, Sarma had said, "Witness the majestic elephants relishing a refreshing summer dip in one of these serene Sarovars at Singra in Kamrup". Responding to his tweet, Modi said, "Delightful sight. In addition to water conservation and community participation, Amrit Sarovars are also ensuring harmony with those we share our planet with." (PTI)