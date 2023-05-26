GOVT TO LAUNCH 75 RUPEE COMMEMORATIVE COIN FOR NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING INAUGURATION

New Delhi: The Central government will launch a special 75 Rupee coin to commemorate the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday, a notification issued by the Finance Ministry stated on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the iconic legislative building to mark 75 years of India's independence.

On the obverse side, the coin will have bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with the words 'Satyamev Jayathe' (Truth always Triumphs) inscribed below. It will be flanked with the word 'Bharat' written in Devanagari script on the left periphery and INDIA inscribed in English in the right periphery. The coin will bear the Rupee symbol and denominational value "75" in the international numerals below the Lion Capitol.

The Reverse side of the coin will bear the image of Parliament Complex. The inscription 'Sansad Sankul' will be written in Devanagari script on the upper periphery and the inscription "PARLIAMENT COMPLEX" in English will be written on the lower periphery of the coin. The Year "2023" will be written in International numeral below the image of Parliament Complex, according to the notification.

The coin will weigh 35 grams, it will have a diameter of 44 millimeters and 200 serrations. The metal coin will be Quaternary Alloy which will have a composition of 50 percent silver, 40 percent copper, nickel and zinc five percent each.

The new Parliament complex will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. A major row has erupted over why the President who the Opposition describes as the 'head of the state' is not inaugurating the new Parliament. Several opposition parties have decided to boycott the event since they believe that the Prime Minister inaugurating the iconic building would be an insult to the office of the President who they describe as the head of the Legislature. The NDA, however, termed the Opposition's move as a "blatant affront to democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation".

