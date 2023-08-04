New Delhi: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) constructed nearly 2,500 km of roads in the last three years mainly in areas bordering China and an amount of 2432.2 crore was spent in this regard, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Defence, out of a total of 2445.54 kms, 1509.47 kms of road construction has taken place in areas which are close to China's border. These include 507.14 km of road construction in Arunachal Pradesh, 453.59 kms in the UT of Ladakh, 343.56 kms in Uttarakhand, 164.95 kms in Sikkim and 40.23 kms in Himachal Pradesh.

Similarly, in the northeastern region, a total of 795.69 kms of roads has been constructed by the BRO in 507.14 kms areas in Arunachal Pradesh, 53.54 kms in Mizoram, 63.76 kms in Nagaland, 6.30 kms in Manipur and 164. 95 kms in Sikkim. In the UT of Jammu Kashmir, Rajasthan and Punjab which shares a close border with Pakistan, a total of 789.65 kms of roads have been developed with 443.94 kms in J&K, 311.14 kms in Rajasthan and 34.57 kms in Punjab.

This information came in as a written response from Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defense in Rajya Sabha while replying to a question on the length of border roads laid along with the amount sanctioned/incurred by the Government for the maintenance of roads by the BRO during the last three years in the country. On the expenditure sanctioned and incurred by BRO for the maintenance of border roads during the last three years, a total of 2545.83 crore of funds has been sanctioned in the last three years with 870.80 crore in 2020, 752.03 crore in 2021 and 923 crore in 2022. Out of this, a total of 2432.2 crore has been spent with 841.22 crore in 2020, 744.52 crore in 2021 and 846.46 crore in 2022.