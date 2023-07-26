New Delhi: As many as 29,295 vacancies were filled in the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir after the abrogation of the hitherto state on August 5 2019 which stripped the region from its autonomy and tore it into two UTs.

This information came as a written response from Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Rai said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has carried out several governance reforms, including in the area of recruitment.

"After the abrogation of Article 370, a large-scale recruitment drive has been carried out and the government of Jammu and Kashmir has filled 29,295 vacancies. The recruitment agencies had advertised 7,924 vacancies and examinations for filling the 2,504 vacancies were conducted," he said in response to a written question.

The minister said the identification of vacancies in the government and recruitment is a continuous and ongoing process and is taken up under an accelerated recruitment drive. Apprising the members of the initiatives the administration has taken after August 5, 2019, Rai said, "The government of Jammu and Kashmir has taken several initiatives to bring down unemployment by implementing various self-employment schemes through different departments. These include providing subsidised loans for the establishment of sustainable income generation units."

From the results of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), estimates of the unemployment rate are not available specifically for educated youth in Jammu and Kashmir for the period April-June 2021, he said.

However, the minister said that from the PLFS conducted during July 2020-June 2021, an estimate of the unemployment rate among those in the 15-29 age group for Jammu and Kashmir was 18.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will start taking up the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 on August 2. Earlier, when the apex court was set to begin hearing these petitions, the Modi government a day before the hearing in an affidavit had defended its move arguing that since August 5, 2019, stone pelting incidents have now come to a halt and that there is massive development taking place in the region.

