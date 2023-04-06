New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday decided to reserve 10 per cent general duty constable posts, against the 1,29,929 sanctioned posts, in the Central Reserve Police Force for ex-Agniveers.

"An exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 18 of the Central Reserve Police Force Act, 1949 (66 of 1949) and in supersession of the Central Reserve Police Force Group 'C' (General Duty/Technical/Tradesmen) Cadre Recruitment Rules, 2010 in so far as they relate to the post of (General Duty Cadre), Constable, except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Government hereby makes the following rules regulating the method of recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) in Group 'C' post, General Duty Cadre in the Central Reserve Police Force," the notification read.

"As of the year 2023, CRPF has a total of 1,29,929 sanctioned posts of Constable (General Duty) that include 4,667 posts for women in General Central Service, Group 'C', Non-Gazetted, (Non-Ministerial Combatant)," the notification read further. The upper age limit shall be relaxable upto five years for the candidates of the first batch of Ex-Agniveers. And the upper age limit shall be relaxable upto three years for the candidates of Ex-Agniveers. Ex-Agniveers shall be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test (PET), it reads.

The notification further said that 10 per cent of vacancies shall be reserved for ex-Agniveers for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty). In reply to a question in Parliament on the details of vacancies of paramilitary personnel in various paramilitary forces, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said that there are 29,756 vacancies in CRPF. (ANI)