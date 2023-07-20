New Delhi/Imphal: The government has asked Twitter and other social media platforms to take down a video of two Manipur women paraded naked, since the matter is being probed. The videos were inflammatory, and as the matter is under investigation, Twitter and other social media companies have been asked to remove the video, PTI reported quoting sources as saying.

The widely circulated video from Manipur which shows a group of men molesting two women has sparked a public outrage. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh who was responding to the May 4 video said a main perpetrator in the incident has been arrested by Manipur Police and was planning to push for capital punishment for those involved in the incident.

The Congress Thursday slammed the Centre for inaction. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Narendra Modi government of turning democracy into "mobocracy". He urged President Droupadi Murmu to impose President's rule in the strife-torn northeastern state. "Humanity has died in Manipur," he said while asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about the ethnic violence-hit state in Parliament and tell the nation what happened.

"Modi government and the BJP have changed democracy and the rule of law into Mobocracy by destroying the delicate social fabric of the state. Narendra Modi ji, India will never forgive your silence. If there is any conscience or an iota of shame left in your government, then you should speak about Manipur in the Parliament and tell the nation what happened without blaming others for your dual incompetence -- both at the Centre and the state," Kharge tweeted.