GOVERNMENT TO INTRODUCE FOUR NEW BILLS ON QUOTA ELECTORAL RESERVATION IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR

New Delhi: The Centre will introduce four key bills in the Lok Sabha on electoral representation and quota in the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday.

As per Lok Sabha’s revised list of business, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The bill is aimed at reserving three seats— two for Kashmiri Pandits and one for refugees from Pakistan-administered Kashmir— in Jammu Kashmir Assembly.

Shah will also introduce a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004. This is a state law and is being amended in the Parliament to rechristen “Other Social Castes” as “Other Backward Classes” As per the schedule, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will introduce a bill further to amend the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order, 1989.



The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks the inclusion of the Paharis, Paddaris, Gadda Braman and Koli tribes. It is worth noting here that after the recent delimitation, the number of seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has increased from 107 to 114, with nine seats being reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The delimitation report was criticized by regional parties such as the National Conference (NC), PDP, and others for carrying out the delimitation process for political benefits as the report altered a few of the constituencies.

Similarly, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar will introduce The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks inclusion of the Valmiki community in the list of Scheduled Castes of Jammu and Kashmir.





