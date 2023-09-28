Imphal: As Manipur continues to boil over spiraling violence, a government doctor was suspended for allegedly making an 'inappropriate comment' on social media, a notification said on Thursday.

He was a medical officer posted at the Tamenglong district, it said. The doctor was suspended with immediate effect for "posting/ sharing inappropriate comment on social media which is conduct unbecoming of a government servant", the notification added.

He shall not leave the headquarters at Imphal without obtaining prior permission from the government, the notification issued on Wednesday said. The nature of the post was, however, not clarified in the notification.

The Manipur governemnt handed over the case of murders of two Meitei students in the state to the CBI. Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) -- both Meitei students, were missing since July and killed in an alleged hate crime by Kuki miscreants.

The agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar reached Imphal in a special flight on Wednesday to start the probe, sources said. Earlier, a decision was taken within hours of the case being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Manipur government.

The team led by Bhatnagar, the second-in-command in the federal agency, is set to join Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay, who is camping in Imphal, sources said. The team will comprise officers who have expertise in special crime, crime scene recreation, interrogation and technical surveillance.