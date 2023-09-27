New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Rinku Dugga who was involved in a controversy for vacating a stadium used by athletes in Delhi to walk her dog, has been compulsorily retired by the central government.

A senior government official said that the decision to compulsorily retire Dugga was taken following her conduct during the service. “Her (Dugga’s) conduct was not found satisfactory which compelled the government to take the decision,” the official said. Rules lay down the policy of periodic review and premature retirement of government servants, which is a continuous process, the official added.

As per the All India Service Rule, the government has the absolute right to retire officials prematurely on the ground of lack of integrity and ineffectiveness in public interest under the provisions of Fundamental Rules (FR) 56(j)/(l), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (CCS) Pension Rules, 1972.

A 1994 batch IAS officer Dugga AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi after she was found forcing athletes to finish their training early at the Thyagraj Stadium so that she and her husband could bring their dog to the facility for an evening walk.