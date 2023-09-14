GOVERNMENT CALLS ALL PARTY MEETING AHEAD OF SPECIAL PARLIAMENT SESSION AMID CONTROVERSY

New Delhi: In anticipation of the five-day special session of Parliament set to commence on September 18, the government has announced an all-party meeting scheduled for Monday evening. The announcement has stirred controversy and curiosity, particularly due to the lack of clarity regarding the session's agenda and the timing that coincides with Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India's most significant festivals.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, representing Karnataka's Dharwad constituency in the Lok Sabha, made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), stating that an all-party floor leaders meeting will convene on the 17th at 4.30 PM. Invitations for the meeting have been dispatched to concerned leaders through email, with official letters expected to follow. Joshi's post included a Kannada translation of the statement, underlining the government's commitment to promoting linguistic diversity within India.

The call for the all-party meeting has sparked mixed reactions. While some, like CPI leader D Raja, downplay its significance, labelling it a routine gathering, others express concerns about the lack of prior consultation with opposition leaders regarding the special session. Raja commented to news agency ANI, "This is a routine meeting... but before calling the special session, the government should have consulted leaders of the opposition."

The central issue causing speculation and controversy is the absence of a clear agenda for the upcoming session. Rumours abound, including speculation that the government plans to propose a resolution to change the country's official name from "India" to "Bharat." The Constitution of India recognizes both names, stating that "India, that is, Bharat, shall be a Union of States," but any formal change would be a momentous decision.

Last week, President Droupadi Murmu's office raised eyebrows when formal invitations to G20 leaders referred to her as the "President of Bharat." This unexpected nomenclature ignited a sharp response from the opposition, who raised questions about the timing and intention behind such a move. The government, in response, cited the constitutional reference to both names.

Another topic of discussion surrounding the special session is the possible relocation of the Parliament from its current historic building to a new facility, a move that sources indicate could take place on September 19. The proposed shift has prompted debates about preserving the heritage and symbolism associated with the existing Parliament building.

Criticism of the government's handling of the special session has been vociferous among opposition leaders. Many have questioned the choice of dates, as Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India, falls during the session. Priyanka Chaturvedi, a member of Shiv Sena UBT, exclaimed, "This special session called during India's most important festival of Ganesh Chaturthi... goes against Hindu sentiments!" Meanwhile, Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party demanded a rescheduling of the session to avoid such conflicts.

Former Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi has also raised concerns about the government's approach, writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express her dissatisfaction. She pointed out that the special session was convened without consultation with other political parties, leaving them in the dark about the agenda. Sonia Gandhi emphasized, "None of us have any idea of its agenda... all we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for 'government business.'