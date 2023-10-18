New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days’ wages for the financial year 2022-23 to all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees including Track maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guards), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsman, Ministerial Staff and other Group ‘C’ staff (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel).

The move will benefit more than 11.07 lakh non-gazetted staff of the national transporter. "In recognition of this excellent performance by the Railway staff, the Union Government has approved payment of PLB of Rs 1968.87 crore to 11,07,346 railway employees. The performance of Railways in the year 2022-2023 was very good. Railways loaded a record cargo of 1509 Million Tonnes and carried nearly 6.5 Billion Passengers," read an official statement by the government.

It added that among the factors that contributed to the record performance are an improvement in the infrastructure due to the infusion of capital expenditure by the government in the railways, efficiency in operations and better technology. The payment of the PLB will act as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards further improvement in their performance, the statement said.