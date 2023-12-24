"Our words, actions, and diplomatic efforts should be aimed at trying to achieve pragmatic goals rather than creating rhetorical effect." - Vajpayee

"Our aim may be as high as the endless sky, but we should have a resolve in our minds to walk ahead, hand-in-hand, for victory will be ours." - Vajpayee

"My poet's heart gives me strength to face political problems, particularly those which have a bearing on my conscience." - Vajpayee.

"Victory and defeat are a part of life, which are to be viewed with equanimity." - Vajpayee

"Empowering the individual means empowering the nation. And empowerment is best served through rapid economic growth with rapid social change." - Vajpayee