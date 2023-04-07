Hyderabad: OYO has witnessed a 167 per cent increase in its booking as compared to last year, made through the platform during the three-day long weekend which starts from Good Friday, reported the travel tech firm. The beach destinations saw a 57 per cent increase in demand, while hill stations saw a 43 per cent increase in demand, according to the company.

Booking trends suggest that spiritual and pilgrimage destinations have witnessed high demand, which indicates that Indian travellers are prioritising spiritual experiences over luxury during holidays. Varanasi, Puri, Shirdi, Amritsar, and Haridwar have emerged as the top choices among pilgrimage destinations. OYO revealed that Tirupati, Mathura, Vrindavan, Guruvayur, and Madurai also are among the top choices in booking demands for the long weekend.

Maximum bookings were made for South India, followed by East, North, and West regions, according to the region-wise bookings of the travel tech firm. Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata also received increased traction, even after being business destinations, during the long weekend, starting from April 7th.

In the past year, travelling in India has witnessed a renaissance of sorts, according to an OYO spokesperson. OYO has been witnessing a continued increase in travelling demand for long weekends over the last year, and the Good Friday long weekend is no exception, said the spokesperson. There has been a shift in demand for more spiritual and pilgrimage destinations, which have been a significant contributor to the travel tech firm's growth.