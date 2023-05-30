GO FIRST AIRLINES CANCEL ALL SCHEDULED FLIGHTS TILL JUNE 4

New Delhi: Crisis-hit Go First Airlines on Tuesday informed that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 4, adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers. Earlier flight operations were cancelled till May 30. The airline operator had recently filed for voluntary insolvency.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last week advised Go First Airlines to submit a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations.

A senior DGCA official earlier said that Go First has submitted their response to a show cause notice, issued on May 8, wherein they have requested that they may be allowed to use the moratorium period to prepare a comprehensive restructuring plan for restarting operations and present the same to DGCA for the requisite regulatory approvals before restarting operations.

Accordingly, DGCA had advised the airline to submit a comprehensive restructuring/revival plan for a sustainable revival of operations, within a period of 30 days. The revival plan once submitted by Go First shall be reviewed by DGCA for further appropriate action in the matter.

Meanwhile, Senior executives of crisis-hit Go First, which is undergoing insolvency resolution process, on Monday discussed its revival plans with officials of aviation regulator DGCA, according to a source.

The meeting, held in the national capital, came against the backdrop of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), last week, asking the grounded airline to submit its revival plan within 30 days. The budget carrier, filed a petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on May 2, citing its inability to carry out operations due to non-delivery of engines by the US engine maker Pratt & Whitney. The plea of the airline, which has not flown since May 3, was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10.

"DGCA had called the entire management team of Go First on Monday to discuss the resumption plan. At the meeting, the team presented the road map for revival of operations," a source told a news agency on the condition of anonymity. Without divulging specific details, the source said that all stakeholders are keen to see the airline taking wings again. "The airline will shortly come out with a way forward. As of now, it is heading in the right direction," the source said.