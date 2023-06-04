GHAZIABAD COPS BUST CONVERSION RACKET ONE ARRESTED

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Police busted a gang involved in religious conversions in Ghaziabad. A Maulana has been arrested in connection with the case.

The children were being converted by attracting them through online gaming. Cops acted on a tip-off over the conversion of three kids and arrested the cleric. At the same time, the police also got a clue about the fourth victim's child. Police said the main accused lives in Maharashtra.

According to DCP Nipun Aggarwal, on May 30, a case of conversion by allurement came to light. A case was registered at Kavinagar police station. A man named Baddo whose real name is Shahnawaz Khan, was tracked by cops. A police team has been sent to Maharashtra to arrest the accused. The name of a maulvi , Abdul, who works in Sector 23 of Ghaziabad, cropped up in the case. The Maulana , who converted a Jain boy and two Hindu boys. According to the DCP, teenagers were attracted through the Fortnite gaming app. These Hindu boys were asked to recite verses to win the game. Along with this, on a chat application, those children were motivated to convert by showing the video of controversial cleric Zakir Naik. According to the police, the accused person was in contact with Maulana Baddo. The accused also convinced the children to sign an affidavit, in which it was written that the children had accepted another religion without any pressure to avoid any legal hassle.