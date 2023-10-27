GAZA CRISIS OMANI FOREIGN MINISTER SAYYID BADR SPEAKS TO EAM JAISHANKAR CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE

New Delhi: Amid the West Asia crisis, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi and discussed the ongoing crisis. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Jaishankar said, "A good conversation with Omani Foreign Minister @badralbusaidi. Discussed our bilateral relations and exchanged views on the crisis in West Asia."

Meanwhile, the Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi emphasised the critical need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. He said, "Speaking to Dr S Jaishankar I emphasised the critical need for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and a good flow of humanitarian aid. Respect for international law is an obligation for all to save thousands of civilian lives. Stop the war now."

It is important to note that a large number of Arab countries have been pitching for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Earlier, Jaishankar discussed the situation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Amid the war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. Earlier this month, amid the ongoing Israel conflict, the Prime Minister expressed deep condolences and sympathy for those killed and wounded as a result of the terrorist attacks in Israel and conveyed that the people of India stand in solidarity with Israel in this difficult hour. He reiterated that India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.