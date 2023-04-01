Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): Gangotri National Park in Uttarakhand was thrown open for tourists on April 1. The park will remain open for sightseeing for six months which is up to November 30. Deputy director of the national park Ranga Nath Pandey after offering prayers at Kankhu Barrier, the gates of the national park were opened for tourists. Speaking on the occasion, the deputy director of the park, said, "We appeal to tourists, mountaineers and pilgrims from India and abroad to make a trip to the Gangotri National Park, the origin of the Ganga river."

"After the drop in Covid-19 cases, the footfall of domestic and foreign tourists to the park has gone up for the last two years. We are expecting a further rise this year also. Four tourists arrived at the park on the first day. They were sent to Nelong Valley." Local people and villagers, who eke out their livelihood from tourist arrivals were jubilant after the opening of the park. With the opening of the national park on Saturday, a group of four tourists visited Gartangali for sightseeing.

Officials and guards of the national park had assembled at the Kankhu Barrier gate as it was thrown open for tourists for the summer season. Deputy director of the park Ranga Nath Pandey, Range Officer Pratap Panwar and several others were present on the occasion. The park is spread over an area of ​​about 2390 sq km and has an altitude of about 1,800 m to 7,083 m. Gangotri glacier, Gaumukh, the origin of the Ganga river, and Shivling located in Dokrani glacier, Satopanth are some of the tourist attractions in the region.

A large number of tourists from India and abroad throng the Gangotri National Park. Garstang Gali, Gomukh, Tapovan track, Kedartal, Sunderbans, Nandanvan, Vasukital and Janaktal track are the tourist hotspots in the national park. Tourists also come to the park to have glimpses of rare wildlife species like Snow Leopards and Himalayan wild ship Bharal. The world's most dangerous route Gatrang Gali as well as Nilang and Jadung Valleys close to the Indo-China border attracts tourists in hordes.