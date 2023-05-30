GADKARI STRESSES ON IMPORTANCE OF DPRS TO MINIMISE PROJECT DELAYS REDUCE COST

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday emphasised the importance of accurate preparation of detailed project report (DPR) to minimise project delays, reduce cost of construction, and implement proper road alignment, according to an official statement. The road transport and highways minister chaired a meeting with NHAI officials in New Delhi and discussed various aspects of National Highway development.

"The meeting encompassed discussions on enhancing work efficiency, resolving obstacles and adopting innovative technology," the statement said. Gadkari also launched two Mobile Apps focusing on enhancing efficiency and providing ease of commuting' on the National Highways.

The mobile applications inaugurated included RajmargYatra', a citizen centric Mobile Application with in-built complaint redressal system and NHAI One', mobile app to facilitate most of the crucial onsite requirements in execution of National Highway Projects, the statement said.

Stressing on providing citizen-centric services the minister shared his vision on various aspects of National Highway development and encouraged NHAI officials to build a world-class National Highways network in the country.

Earlier, Gadkari said the transport sector contributes to 40 per cent of the air pollution in the country, and exhorted the industry to develop greener fuel alternatives to reduce the problem.Speaking at the GH2 summit here, Gadkari said 90 per cent of this contribution comes from the road transport sector, the portfolio he handles. "We (transport) are responsible for 40 per cent of air pollution in the country...as the transport minister, actually I am responsible for that," Gadkari said, citing the case of New Delhi which is grappling with air pollution woes.

"In the transport sector, there is a need for alternate fuels," the minister said, adding that the cost of green hydrogen needs to come down to USD 1 per kg (Rs 83 at current exchange prices) from the present cost of Rs 300 per kg. He said solutions can also be found beyond the tested route of electrolysers, and pointed out to research done by IISc Bengaluru, where they have succeeded to get the cost per kg to Rs 150 using biomass.Proven technology, economic viability, marketability of the finished product and import substitution are "important strategies we need to follow" in this journey, Gadkari said. Stressing on the importance of bio-fuels, Gadkari said "we need a diversification in agriculture" where focus is given on energy and power sectors.