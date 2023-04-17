GADKARI CHAIRS MEETING OF STATES TRANSPORT MINISTERS TO DISCUSS CONCURRENT POLICY MATTERS

New Delhi Union Minister of Road Transport amp Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday chaired a meeting of transport ministers of all states and Union Territories in New DelhiThe meeting with the transport ministers threw up a variety of concurrent policy matters including review of road traffic regulations setting up of vehicle fitness stations financing ebuses and streamlining the issuance of driving licenses according to the minister s tweetsThe minister on Monday said With mutual consultation and cooperation with the ministers of states and UTs a range of innovative solutions were discussed further strengthening the federal character of Bharat Secretary for road transport and highways senior officers from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and principal secretarysecretary for transport and transport commissioners from the states and UTs attended the meetingAccording to a statement released by the ministry on Monday it said it has taken several measures with a view to develop futureready road transport in India with safety and sustainability being the key driver of all such measuresIt said Voluntary VehicleFleet Modernization Program VVMP has been launched to promote the reusability of resources by extracting valuable raw materials from scrapped vehicles thereby promoting circular economy Extensive work is being undertaken to promote renewable energy and decarbonisation including incentives for electric vehicles adoption of alternate fuels like hydrogen ethanol blends bio CNG etc development of green highways etcThe statement also added that several initiatives have been taken for Road Safety such as road safety audit and remedial corrective measures ANI