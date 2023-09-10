Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of diplomacy and resolute determination, the G20 nations have reached an unparalleled consensus through an exhaustive 200-hour marathon of negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings, and the careful refinement of 15 drafts. Leading the charge in this diplomatic triumph was Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa, who showered praise upon his dedicated team members. This milestone is now being heralded as a momentous victory for India on the international stage.

In a remarkable feat of diplomacy and determination, the G20 nations have achieved unprecedented consensus after an arduous process of 200 hours of non-stop negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings, and the refinement of 15 drafts. This remarkable achievement, which involved meticulous efforts to address the ongoing Ukraine conflict and disagreements surrounding climate change, culminated in the adoption of the historic New Delhi Declaration. The man behind this diplomatic triumph, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, lauded the tireless work of his team members, and this milestone is being celebrated as a significant victory for India on the global stage.

Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa, took to social media to share the extraordinary efforts that went into forging consensus among the G20 nations. He explained that the most intricate and challenging part of the entire G20 summit was attaining agreement on the geopolitical matters, particularly the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This achievement required an astounding 200 hours of unbroken negotiations, complemented by 300 bilateral meetings and the creation and revision of 15 drafts. Kant expressed his deep appreciation for two key members of his team, namely @NagNaidu08 and @eenamg, who played pivotal roles in this monumental endeavour.

“The most complex part of the entire #G20 was to bring consensus on the geopolitical paras (Russia-Ukraine). This was done over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings, and 15 drafts. In this, I was greatly assisted by two brilliant officers - @NagNaidu08 & @eenamg,” he wrote on X formerly Twitter.

The adoption of the New Delhi Declaration by the G20 represents a significant accomplishment for India, given the numerous obstacles faced during the summit. These hurdles primarily stemmed from the complexity of the Ukraine conflict and the divergence of opinions on addressing climate change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the G20's endorsement of the New Delhi Declaration, enthusiastically announced the successful consensus-building effort. He commended his team's relentless dedication, declaring, "I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible."

During a press briefing, Amitabh Kant emphasized the principles set forth at the beginning of India's G20 presidency, which aimed for inclusivity, decisiveness, and action-oriented cooperation. The New Delhi Declaration, encompassing 83 sections in total, astonishingly garnered unanimous support from all participating countries. Among these sections, eight were dedicated to geopolitical issues, categorized under the themes of "Planet, People, Peace, and Prosperity," and every single one of them achieved 100 per cent consensus.

Kant proudly declared, "All countries have unanimously supported the New Delhi Leaders Declaration. This is one declaration without a single footnote and without any Chairs Summary. This is a complete statement with 100 per cent unanimity." Such a resounding display of unity underscores the significance and impact of the New Delhi Declaration on the world stage.

The tireless efforts of Amitabh Kant and his dedicated team have not gone unnoticed, as accolades have poured in from various quarters. Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor, himself a former under-secretary general at the United Nations, joined the chorus of praise for Amitabh Kant's exceptional diplomatic achievement. Tharoor recognized this as a moment of immense pride for India, marking a significant milestone in the nation's diplomatic history.

"Well done @amitabhk87! Looks like the IFS lost an ace diplomat when you opted for the IAS! "Negotiated with Russia, China, only last night got the final draft," says India's G20 Sherpa on 'Delhi Declaration' consensus. A proud moment for India at G20!," Tharoor tweeted.