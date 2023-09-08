New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden here on Friday on a range of issues. They held the talks on the eve of the G20 Summit, which will take place at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The Prime Minister's Office in a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, " @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBiden are holding talks at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and USA (sic)."

After the meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Meeting with US President Biden 'very productive', discussed topics to further economic, people-to-people linkages between India, US."

"Friendship between India and the US will continue to play a great role in furthering global good," the Prime Minister added.

The White House issued a statement saying, "Continuing to share the view that global governance must be more inclusive and representative, President Biden reaffirmed his support for a reformed UN Security Council with India as a permanent member, and, in this context, welcomed once again India’s candidature for the UNSC non-permanent seat in 2028-29."

According to the White House, the leaders once again underscored the need to strengthen and reform the multilateral system so it may better reflect contemporary realities and remain committed to a comprehensive UN reform agenda, including through expansion in permanent and non-permanent categories of membership of the UN Security Council.

It is understood that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US NSA Jake Sullivan were also present in the meeting from the US side while the Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.

The US President is in the country to attend the two-day G20 Summit, which will begin on Saturday. Earlier, the US President arrived in India from Washington and was welcomed by a host of dignitaries including Union Minister General Retired VK Singh. PM Modi is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next two days when world leaders gather in the national capital for the Summit.

The Prime Minister earlier said that these meetings would give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation. "It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development," the PM posted on X, adding, "I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days."

"I will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation," Modi said. On Saturday, he will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events. On Sunday, he will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, sources said.

The US President will be staying at the ITC Maurya Sheraton, which has also hosted several other top world leaders, including former US Presidents.

Also read: Absence of Putin, Xi from G20 Summit: The impact on geopolitics in Indo-Pacific and beyond

Also read: All Opposition leaders excluded from the gala dinner hosted by President Murmu at Bharat Mandapam; Rahul Gandhi slams Centre