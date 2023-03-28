Visakhapatnam: Over 300 delegates from all around the world have gathered in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam for the 2023 G20 Summit, scheduled for March 28th and 29th. India is hosting the 2023 G20 Summit Presidency and has been tasked with organizing preliminary conferences in 50 major cities across the country, including Visakhapatnam, which has been chosen as the host city for the G20 Summit meeting.

The Andhra Pradesh government has left no stone unturned in making the event a grand success. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the second preliminary conference at Visakhapatnam, including the deployment of a large contingent of police force and the demarcation of six areas as Red Zones, which will be out of bounds for others. Nearly 3000 volunteers have also been deputed at the Summit venue to provide guidance or assistance to the representatives attending the meeting.

The G20 Summit meeting commenced at 9:30 am in the morning, and a slew of events was lined up for the delegates. In addition to the conference, members of the delegation will also visit tourist spots such as Mudasarlova, Kapuluppada, and Beach Road for sightseeing.

The venue for the meeting is the Radisson Blue hotel, where only guests and participants will have access to attend the meeting. Volunteers or those providing assistance will stay outside the hotel. The Ministry of External Affairs has been overseeing the arrangements at the Summit venue, with officials from the central government entrusted with the responsibility to organize the event. To ensure that the Summit meeting is a grand success, it has also been outsourced to an event management company.

The G20 is an international forum consisting of 19 countries and the European Union. The forum aims to promote international financial stability and facilitate international economic cooperation. The G20 Summit meetings are held annually, with each member country hosting the event in turn. The last G20 Summit was held in Rome, Italy, in 2021.

The G20 Summit meeting in Visakhapatnam provides an excellent opportunity for India to showcase its capabilities and potential as a global economic power. The country has been experiencing rapid economic growth in recent years, and the government has been taking several steps to promote investment and boost economic growth.