G20 SUMMIT IN DELHI SECURITY FORCES EQUIPPED WITH TAVOR X95 WEAPONS TO GUARD FOREIGN DIGNITARIES

New Delhi: Highly trained security personnel equipped with Israeli-made Tavor X95 will guard the VVIPs and delegates of the G20 Summit, coming from 19 countries and the European Union from Friday in the national capital.

Sources in the security establishment told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that a multilayer security arrangement has been made in all different locations in Delhi, especially along the surrounding areas of different hotels in the national capital. The VVIPs and dignitaries will be put up in different posh hotels in Lutyens Delhi.

“There will be three agency security layers surrounding the hotels where all the VVIPs will be checked in,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity. A special protection team of 1,000 security personnel are currently undergoing vigorous training at the VVIP training centre of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida.

“All these specially trained personnel will be armed with three calibre weapon- Tavor X95 during their deployment. Apart from extensive use in the fight against Maoists and other rebels, these weapons are also used in the urban sector,” the official said. Another speciality of these weapons is that they can be used as assault rifles carbines or sub-machine guns too.

“This weapon is used in the fight against terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir,” the official informed. In fact, the CoBRA (the Commando Battalion For Resolute Action) team from CRPF use these three calibre guns against Naxalites."

At least, 1,300 specially trained personnel will remain deputed at the Pragati Maidan during the Summit. Sources said that the Secret Service officials from the United States have already arrived in the national capital.

Giving some more strategic details of the security arrangements, another official on the condition of anonymity told ETV Bharat that to guard the foreign delegates, security personnel in white dress have been deputed and are armed with Glock pistols.

“The second layer of security arrangements to guard the foreign delegates will be personnel who are specially trained. The forces will comprise 1,000 commandos who underwent training at the CRPF training centre. They will be armed with Tavor X95. The third layer of security arrangements consists of Delhi police personnel armed with MP5 carbine,” the official informed. Around 4,500 Delhi police personnel have been deputed to guard the foreign delegates.

Almost all the paramilitary forces including the National Security Guards (NSG) have been doing security mock drills for the last several days across the national capital. The NSG is also taking the help of the K9 squad in giving protection to the foreign delegates.

“The dog unit has been strategically deployed at the key Summit areas including Rajghat, ITPO and the Pusa campus besides accompanying house intervention teams,” the official added.