Guwahati, Apr 5 (PTI) The second Employment Working Group (EWG) under G20 Presidency developed consensus on the priority areas of addressing global skill gaps, gig and platform economy, social protection and sustainable financing of social security during its three-day meeting which concluded here on Wednesday.

The meeting concluded on a positive note with G20 members moving towards consensus on the priority areas, Labour and Employment Ministry Joint Secretary Rupesh Kumar Thakur said at a press conference here. The EWG has a mandate of addressing priority labour, employment and social issues for strong, sustainable, balanced and job-rich growth for all.

The first day of the meeting comprised knowledge-sharing sessions by other working groups which had intersecting priority areas with the EWG, Thakur said. Presentations were made by the Sustainable Finance Working Group, digital economy working group, education Working Group, G20 Entrepreneurship Research Centre and the Labour 20 and Business 20 chairs, Thakur said.

The Draft Ministerial Declaration was discussed on the second day with member countries deliberating on the outcomes on the key priority areas of EWG by bringing in all perspectives, he said. On the concluding day, discussions were held on the Draft Ministerial Communique as comments and suggestions of the G20 countries were considered. Altogether 74 delegates from 19 G20 countries, seven guest countries and five international organisations took part in the three-day meeting. (PTI)