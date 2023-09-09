India eyes the G20 Presidency as a 'golden opportunity' and it is ready to make a mark on the global stage, a top official in the Ministry of External Affairs asserted. G20 India Special Secretary Muktesh Pardesi also said the "broad agenda of the summit will revolve around 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- One Earth, One Family, One Future".

A host of world leaders have already arrived in Delhi on Friday ahead of the summit, including US President Joe Biden, who held wide-ranging talks with PM Narendra Modi after his arrival. In a joint statement, PM Modi and Biden on Friday pledged to continue their high-level engagement and work toward a lasting India-US partnership that serves the global good and bolsters the Indo-Pacific's resilience.

The joint statement issued by India and the United States marks a significant milestone in their partnership, highlighting a shared commitment to addressing global challenges, fostering innovation, and advancing a brighter future for both nations and the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Friday stressed the importance of the Quad grouping in supporting a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific. A joint statement issued after bilateral talks between the two leaders also said the Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming the US President to the next Quad Leaders' Summit to be hosted by India in 2024.

"It is not only one event (summit), the overall backdrop in the country is positive. We celebrated 75 years of our Independence, we are the fifth largest economy right now, we are the largest democracy. So many things are in favour of India," he said."And, India holding the G20 Presidency at this time is like a golden opportunity," Pardesi told news agency PTI.

He said the mood of the people in the country ahead of the G20 Summit is 'upbeat' and it is because the 'country is prepared.' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), planet, technology-driven development and gender equality are some of the broad items which the leaders will be reflecting upon, Pardesi added. Modi will also host a 'working lunch' for the leaders on Saturday at the Bharat Mandapam, and President Droupadi Murmu will host a gala dinner for them, he said.

On the "Bharat: Mother of Democracy" and Crafts Bazaar, and Digital India Experience Zone being set up at the summit venue, the official said India's civilisational heritage and technology-driven growth story has been showcased at the Bharat Mandapam.